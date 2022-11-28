A number of offences were detected when a Ballyclare man was stopped on a public road in a Lexus car which he earlier used at a race event at Nutts Corner.

Nathan McErlean (23), a mechanic of Victoria Road, had no MOT; there were two defective tyres and the windows had illegal tints.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant came to police attention at Lisnevenagh Road near Antrim town on August 14 this year.

Advertisement

A prosecutor said the Lexus had "heavily tinted front windows" and when light transmission was tested the readings were 8.4 and 8.7 percent whilst the legal minimum is 70 percent.

Ballymena courthouse

Advertisement

"The windscreen was tested with a reading of 28.4 and the legal minimum for that window is 75 percent," she added.

Both rear tyres were defective with "canvas" showing and the MOT had expired in April.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on September 2 this year police were at the car park at Slemish Mountain and McErlean was driving a BMW which was uninsured. He told police he had only bought the car.

Regarding the August incident, a defence solicitor said the Lexus was "used for racing" and his client "had been at Nutts Corner that day; some form of track meet, and had been racing the vehicle there".

He said people normally used trailer's to take such vehicles to and from the race events but McErlean had made the "very foolish decision not to do that".

In September, the lawyer said the defendant had only bought the car and "decided he would take it out for a drive" before getting it insured.

Advertisement