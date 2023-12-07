Odhrán Kelly: man (31) charged with murder after body found in Lurgan
The body of 23-year-old Mr Kelly, a nursing assistant at Craigavon Area Hospital, was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, in the Edward Street area, in the early hours of Sunday.
Police confirmed shortly after 11pm on Thursday night that detectives in the Major Investigation Team had charged a 31-year-old man with murder. He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
Earlier on Thursday, two Lurgan woman appeared in court charged with assisting an offender by helping with the disposal of Mr Kelly’s body.
They were remanded into custody after a short hearing at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court.