A man has been charged with the murder of Lurgan man Odhrán Kelly.

The body of 23-year-old Mr Kelly, a nursing assistant at Craigavon Area Hospital, was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, in the Edward Street area, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police confirmed shortly after 11pm on Thursday night that detectives in the Major Investigation Team had charged a 31-year-old man with murder. He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Police at the scene in the Edward Street area of Lurgan where the body of Odhrán Kelly (inset) was found on Sunday. Picture: Pacemaker / family

Earlier on Thursday, two Lurgan woman appeared in court charged with assisting an offender by helping with the disposal of Mr Kelly’s body.