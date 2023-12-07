Register
BREAKING

Odhrán Kelly: man (31) charged with murder after body found in Lurgan

A man has been charged with the murder of Lurgan man Odhrán Kelly.
By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Dec 2023, 23:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The body of 23-year-old Mr Kelly, a nursing assistant at Craigavon Area Hospital, was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, in the Edward Street area, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police confirmed shortly after 11pm on Thursday night that detectives in the Major Investigation Team had charged a 31-year-old man with murder. He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Most Popular
Police at the scene in the Edward Street area of Lurgan where the body of Odhrán Kelly (inset) was found on Sunday. Picture: Pacemaker / familyPolice at the scene in the Edward Street area of Lurgan where the body of Odhrán Kelly (inset) was found on Sunday. Picture: Pacemaker / family
Police at the scene in the Edward Street area of Lurgan where the body of Odhrán Kelly (inset) was found on Sunday. Picture: Pacemaker / family

Earlier on Thursday, two Lurgan woman appeared in court charged with assisting an offender by helping with the disposal of Mr Kelly’s body.

They were remanded into custody after a short hearing at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court.