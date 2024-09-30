Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man accused of murdering a 23-year-old nursing assistant in Lurgan is to apply for bail.

Shane Harte, age 31, from Headington House, Lurgan, is charged with the murder of Odhrán Kelly.

Odhrán Kelly

The body of Mr Kelly was found near a burning car close to flats in the Edward Street area of Lurgan on December 3 last year.

On Friday, a solicitor for Harte asked Craigavon Magistrates Court to list a bail hearing for Friday, October 4.

The defendant is to appear at the hearing via video link from Maghaberry Prison where he is being held on remand.

Tributes left for 23-year-old Odhrán Kelly at Edward Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Gary Damien Scullion (32), from Edward Street, is also charged with the murder of Mr Kelly.

Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, aged 43, from Edward Street, Lurgan, had initially been accused of assisting offenders in relation to the murder of Odhrán Kelly. Recently that charge was amended and she is now also charged with Mr Kelly’s murder.

Stephanie McClelland, aged 36, from Shan Slieve, Lurgan, is facing a charge of assisting offenders in relation to the murder. Angela Redden, 30, of Fort Mhaoilir in Co Galway, is facing a charge of perverting the course of justice.

All the defendants in the case are due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on October 11 for a Preliminary Enquiry.

A solicitor for Stevenson, Mr Gavyn Cairns, told an earlier sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court that as the charges against his client had changed ‘by some magnitude’ he would require more time to peruse the papers.