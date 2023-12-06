Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Odhrán Kelly in Lurgan, have made a fourth arrest.

In a short statement issued shortly before 8.30pm on Wednesday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested this evening on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody assisting with police enquiries”.

Two women, aged 43 and 36, and another 31-year-old man, remain in custody.

The murder investigation was launched following the discovery of 23-year-old Mr Kelly’s body in the Edward Street area of Lurgan on Sunday.

23-year-old Odhrán Kelly was formally identified on Wednesday as the murder victim who was found dead close to a burning car at Edward Street in Lurgan on Sunday. Picture: family

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “The investigation is at an early stage and we are continuing to interview people who remain in custody. I am keeping an open mind regarding the motive and am following a number of lines of enquiry.