Odhrán Kelly murder in Lurgan: fourth person has been arrested
In a short statement issued shortly before 8.30pm on Wednesday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested this evening on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody assisting with police enquiries”.
Two women, aged 43 and 36, and another 31-year-old man, remain in custody.
The murder investigation was launched following the discovery of 23-year-old Mr Kelly’s body in the Edward Street area of Lurgan on Sunday.
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “The investigation is at an early stage and we are continuing to interview people who remain in custody. I am keeping an open mind regarding the motive and am following a number of lines of enquiry.
"We would reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 370 03/12/23.”