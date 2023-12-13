Detectives investigating the murder of Odhran Kelly, have today (Wednesday) arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Police say a woman is helping them with their enquiries. Photo by Pacemaker

She has been taken to Lurgan Police Station where she is helping police with their enquiries.

Detectives are also carrying out a number of searches in the Lurgan area in relation to the murder or Mr Kelly. The body of the 23-year-old nursing assistant was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, close to Edward Street in the early hours of Sunday, December 3.