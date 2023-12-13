Odhran Kelly murder investigation: woman arrested on suspicion of perverting course of justice
Detectives investigating the murder of Odhran Kelly, have today (Wednesday) arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
She has been taken to Lurgan Police Station where she is helping police with their enquiries.
Detectives are also carrying out a number of searches in the Lurgan area in relation to the murder or Mr Kelly. The body of the 23-year-old nursing assistant was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, close to Edward Street in the early hours of Sunday, December 3.
Two men, both aged 31, have been charged with Mr Kelly’s murder, while two women, aged 43 and 36, have been charged with assisting an offender.