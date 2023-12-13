Detectives investigating the murder of Odhran Kelly, have charged a 30-year-old woman with perverting the course of justice.

She is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 5. Police say as is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detectives have also been carrying out searches in the Lurgan area in relation to the murder or Mr Kelly. The body of the 23-year-old nursing assistant was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, close to Edward Street in the early hours of Sunday, December 3.