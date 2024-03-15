Odhrán Kelly murder: lawyer for Shane Harte, accused of murder, seeks adjournment of bail application

A lawyer for Lurgan man Shane Harte, accused of the murder of Odhrán Kelly, has requested an adjournment of his bail application.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2024, 17:51 GMT
Harte, aged 32, from Headington House, Lurgan, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

23-year-old Odhrán Kelly who was murdered at Edward Street in Lurgan on December 3, 2023
Harte, who is accused of murdering Odhrán Kelly on December 3, 2023, was before the court for a bail application.

A defence barrister told Friday’s court that the bail application would “not be proceeding today”.

The case was adjourned until March 22.