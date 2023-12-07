Odhrán Kelly murder: Two Lurgan women appear in court accused of helping to dispose of his body
Stephanie McClelland, 36, whose address was given as Shan Slieve in Lurgan, and Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, of Edward Street in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with assisting an offender.
Detective Sergeant Donnelly said he believed he could connect the defendants with the charges.
There was no application for bail, with defence lawyers for each of the two women indicating they intended to apply for bail at a later date.
The pair were remanded in custody to appear via videolink at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on December 15.
As the two defendants were taken out of the dock, a woman, who was watching the proceedings via videolink, shouted out “Rot in hell the two of yous”.
District Judge Rosie Watters appealed for quiet during the proceedings, saying: “Everything connected with the case should be treated with decency and respect and that is my view.”
The body of Mr Kelly, who worked as a nursing assistant at Craigavon Area Hospital, was found beside a burning car in Maple Court in the Edward Street area of Lurgan on Sunday, December 3.
Police have said his death is not believed to be linked to organised crime.