Odhrán Kelly murder: Woman accused of assisting an offender withdraws application for variation to bail
A woman charged with assisting an offender accused of the murder of Lurgan man Odhrán Kelly has withdrawn an application for a variation to her bail conditions.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, aged 43, from Edward Street in Lurgan faces a charge of assisting an offender in the murder of Mr Kelly.
-
-
The body of the 23-year-old nursing assistant was found close to a burning vehicle in the Edward Street area of Lurgan in the early hours of Sunday, December 3.
At Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, March 8, a barrister for Stevenson said an application for bail variation is being withdrawn.
The case was adjourned until March 22.