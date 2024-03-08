Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, aged 43, from Edward Street in Lurgan faces a charge of assisting an offender in the murder of Mr Kelly.

The body of the 23-year-old nursing assistant was found close to a burning vehicle in the Edward Street area of Lurgan in the early hours of Sunday, December 3.

At Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, March 8, a barrister for Stevenson said an application for bail variation is being withdrawn.