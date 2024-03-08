Odhrán Kelly murder: Woman accused of assisting an offender withdraws application for variation to bail

A woman charged with assisting an offender accused of the murder of Lurgan man Odhrán Kelly has withdrawn an application for a variation to her bail conditions.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 8th Mar 2024, 16:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, aged 43, from Edward Street in Lurgan faces a charge of assisting an offender in the murder of Mr Kelly.

-

Read More
Lurgan man, who threw a door wreath at his mother-in-law's car as his wife fled,...
Murder victim Odhrán Kelly (23). Picture: family imageMurder victim Odhrán Kelly (23). Picture: family image
Murder victim Odhrán Kelly (23). Picture: family image
Most Popular

-

The body of the 23-year-old nursing assistant was found close to a burning vehicle in the Edward Street area of Lurgan in the early hours of Sunday, December 3.

At Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, March 8, a barrister for Stevenson said an application for bail variation is being withdrawn.

The case was adjourned until March 22.