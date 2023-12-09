Detectives investigating the death of Lurgan man Odhran Kelly have charged a second man with murder.

Lisburn Courthouse. Photo by Google

The 31-year-old man is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, December 11. The PSNI say as is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The body of 23-year-old Mr Kelly, a nursing assistant at Craigavon Area Hospital, was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, in the Edward Street area, in the early hours of Sunday, December 3.