Off-duty police officer accused of incidents at hotel is to contest case in March
Marcus Brush (30), with an address given as PSNI Brooklyn, Knock Road, Belfast, was originally charged with assaulting four people - two males and two females - and being disorderly at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort.
Charges of being disorderly in licensed premises and assaulting the two females were then withdrawn by prosecutors. The charges of assaulting the two males remained as did driving with excess alcohol.
He was then accused of being in charge of a vehicle whilst having excess alcohol in breath in the car park of the hotel. The charges relate to September 21/22 this year.
At a recent court a defence barrister said police had sought a review into the decision of the Public Prosecution Service to withdraw one of the charges relating to the defendant allegedly assaulting one of the females.
A prosecutor at that court said she would make enquiries about the matter. Then, at court on December 21, it was heard that charge is to remain withdrawn and will not be reinstated.
At court on January 4, it was heard nine police officers are set to give evidence for the prosecution.