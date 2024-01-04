At court on January 4, it was heard nine police officers are set to give evidence for the prosecution.

A police officer alleged to have committed offences whilst off-duty at a hotel, denies the charges he faces and the case has been adjourned to March for a contest at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marcus Brush (30), with an address given as PSNI Brooklyn, Knock Road, Belfast, was originally charged with assaulting four people - two males and two females - and being disorderly at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort.

Charges of being disorderly in licensed premises and assaulting the two females were then withdrawn by prosecutors. The charges of assaulting the two males remained as did driving with excess alcohol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was then accused of being in charge of a vehicle whilst having excess alcohol in breath in the car park of the hotel. The charges relate to September 21/22 this year.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

At a recent court a defence barrister said police had sought a review into the decision of the Public Prosecution Service to withdraw one of the charges relating to the defendant allegedly assaulting one of the females.

A prosecutor at that court said she would make enquiries about the matter. Then, at court on December 21, it was heard that charge is to remain withdrawn and will not be reinstated.