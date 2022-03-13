Offences detected after police found man lying beside scrambler in Larne

Police saw a man lying beside a scrambler at the side of the Antiville Road in Larne and he has been banned from the roads for a month and fined £225.

By Court Reporter
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 7:00 am

Dean Huxley (28), of Garron Walk in Larne, came to police attention on November 3 last year, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.

A prosecutor said the scrambler was not road legal.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The defendant admitted insurance and driving licence charges and failure to wear a helmet.

Huxley told police he was pushing the motorbike and decided to drive a short distance back home but it slipped out from under him as he tried to mount a pavement and he fell off. There were no injuries.

A defence barrister said the defendant was returning from an “off road area” at the time.

Loading...