Offences detected after police found man lying beside scrambler in Larne

Dean Huxley (28), of Garron Walk in Larne, came to police attention on November 3 last year, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.
A prosecutor said the scrambler was not road legal.
The defendant admitted insurance and driving licence charges and failure to wear a helmet.
Huxley told police he was pushing the motorbike and decided to drive a short distance back home but it slipped out from under him as he tried to mount a pavement and he fell off. There were no injuries.
A defence barrister said the defendant was returning from an “off road area” at the time.