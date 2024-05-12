Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People who dropped litter in busy retail areas in Craigavon have been fined hundreds of pounds in court after they didn’t accept fixed penalty notices.

One of those who ended up being taken to court by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council was a Markethill resident who dropped a cigarette butt in the car park at Rushmere Shopping Centre. The offender ended up being fined £300 with £102 summons costs, £150 legal costs and a £15 offender’s levy.

The resident failed to appear at the Departmental Court, sitting at Craigavon courthouse, after opting to contest the fixed penalty notice.

Similarly, a Dungannon resident who failed to respond to a Notice to Obtain Information served upon him by the council in relation to litter thrown from his vehicle at Marlborough Retail Park in Craigavon, also failed to appear in court and was fined £200 with £86 summons costs, £100 legal costs and a £15 offender’s levy.

Littering offenders in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough who did not accept Fixed Penalties for their offences, have been fined hundreds of pounds in court. Picture: unsplash (stock image).

Both cases were brought to court by officers from ABC Borough Council’s Environmental Health Department who have pledged to continue their zero tolerance on littering and dog fouling throughout the area.

A council spokesperson said, “Perpetrators of environmental crime failing to pay fixed penalty fines or not responding to Notices will be pursued by council.