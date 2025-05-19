An office space was ransacked and cash stolen during a burglary at a shop on the Stewartstown Road in Dunmurry on Monday (May 19) morning.

Police investigating the incident say security alarms sounded shortly after 3am, alerting to an intruder.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Officers discovered damage to a front door and an office space ransacked with a sum of cash stolen.

"Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam or doorbell footage covering the Lagmore area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 129 of 19/05/25.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.