Officers detected smell of cannabis coming from a Jaguar car

When police spoke to the driver - Jason Coulter (46), of Quarry Hill in Ahoghill - at Galgorm Road cannabis was recovered in the vehicle.

A follow-up search took place at his home.

The total weight of cannabis found on July 26, 2020, was 194 grammes.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the cannabis had an estimated street value of “£3,880”.

The defendant was charged with possessing cannabis.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said: “There is an issue with regards the street value. There is considerable disparity when the prosecution and the defence often look at street values and what they are actually purchased for”.

He said it was a possession only case and “not a case were there was a suggestion that he was moving this on for someone else”.

The defendant had a previous record and Mr Law said Coulter told him he was “getting far too old for this”.

The lawyer added: “It was during lockdown. He was particularly bored. He wasn’t working and he, unfortunately, slipped back into using cannabis”.

The court was told the defendant has now “stopped using cannabis completely”.