Police officers had to leap to safety to avoid being struck by a drunk driver who they believed "deliberately aimed" his vehicle at them in Ballymena.

Anthony Ferran (35), a bricklayer, of Andersonstown Park South in Belfast, admitted charges of dangerous driving; driving whilst unfit; and using a mobile phone whilst driving around 2.30am on January 22 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police were conducting a vehicle checkpoint at Galgorm Road in Ballymena when they heard "tyres screeching" at a roundabout and saw a 4x4 "moving erratically" at the roundabout and then go into a "near 45 degree spin".

The vehicle continued and veered onto the wrong side of the road as it approached police. An officer standing in a hi-vis jacket used a torch to indicate for the vehicle to stop and officers were "in the middle of the road".

The vehicle "veered over the central dividing line in the direction of the reservation where the police were standing".

The vehicle was around 15 yards away from the officers and it sped up as it approached them, "causing them to believe that the vehicle was being deliberately aimed at them". Both officers had to "take immediate evasive action and jump into an opposing lane of traffic without having been able to check" if any other vehicles were coming.

The vehicle drove on at speed and officers followed in their vehicle with lights and sirens and although they reached a speed of 85mph they were unable to narrow the gap. The vehicle approached a queue of traffic, including an ambulance, at traffic lights at the junction of Galgorm Road and North Road and the defendant went onto the wrong side of the road and through a red light at a speed of 40mph.

Another police patrol activated their lights and stopped the defendant's vehicle at Linenhall Street by asking him to pull over.

The court heard the defendant claimed he had not seen the first police checkpoint as he had been using his mobile phone. Ferran had an alcohol in breath reading of 54 - the legal limit is 35. He told police he had been at the Galgorm hotel and had "felt fine to drive".

The court heard the defendant had a previously clear record and accepted it was "extremely bad" driving.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said the bad driving had been "prolonged".

