A driver who rammed a police vehicle at a road block and hit speeds of 100mph as well as going through several sets of red traffic lights, has been jailed for five months and given an 18-month ban.

Callum Blackwell (26), of Ballywillin Crescent, in Portrush, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (March 30).

He pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and damaging a PSNI vehicle on September 6 last year.

The court heard footage of the incident was previously shown to District Judge Nigel Broderick.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

A prosecutor said around 8pm police received a report of a "distressed female" on a train.

Officers saw an Audi car leaving Ballymena Train Station "at speed" and followed.

A check showed the defendant was on bail not to be in the company of the female.

The defendant was driving in a "dangerous manner," doing 45mph in a 30mph and the car mounted a kerb.

Blackwell then made off at speeds of approximately 100mph in a 70mph zone.

Later, around 9pm, police saw the defendant driving southbound on the M2 motorway and the car "increased its speed".

Police attempted to stop the vehicle by blocking it at a set of traffic lights on the approach to the Westlink in Belfast but Blackwell drove into the side of a police car, causing damage, before making off.

Police saw him drive through "several sets of red traffic lights" and going at speeds of up to 80mph.

The PSNI called off the pursuit but then saw the defendant driving into a cul-de-sac where he got out of the vehicle.

The prosecutor said two police officers were off work for a week with whiplash and £1,300 worth of damage was caused to the PSNI vehicle.

A defence barrister said the defendant was "naive and impulsive" and had "panicked" when he spotted police.

The lawyer acknowledged it was a serious incident with aggravating features and it had been a "very serious wake-up call".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it has been a "very poor piece of driving" involving high speed, a pursuit and injuries to officers.