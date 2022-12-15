Olympic boxer Steven Donnelly has been ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service and been put on the Sex Offenders' Register for five years for sexually assaulting a female worker at a Ballymena bar.

The 34-year-old, from Dunfane Park in Ballymena, was also put on Probation for 18 months at the town's Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was present for sentencing on charges that he 'intentionally touched (the female), the circumstances being that the touching was sexual' and being disorderly at the bar on October 9 last year.

District Judge Nigel Broderick viewed video footage from the incident regarding Donnelly, who had a previous record.

A defence barrister said Donnelly had been "with two friends on a night out" and the incidents were "a matter of enormous regret for Mr Donnelly".

He said Donnelly knew the bar worker and his "primary intention was to obtain more alcohol inside the premises".

The lawyer said the defendant accepted there was "physical contact" which was "over clothing" and he had pleaded guilty to the sexual assault.

In recent years, the barrister said, Donnelly had "suffered from substance misuse problems and in particular alcohol".

He added: "This is a significant fall from grace for a man who represented his country; a man who boxed at the Olympics; a man who boxed at the Commonwealth Games."

The lawyer said the ending of a "long term relationship" with a partner had been a "particular setback" and added: "He is someone who is in the public eye and being in the public eye can be a very unforgiving place. That has affected Mr Donnelly's mental health and how he deals with things.

"In sobriety a large number of these offences would never have occurred on the record. But of course it is not as easy as that for someone who takes too much alcohol on a night out."

He said Donnelly "does wish to turn the corner". The lawyer said the defendant was "not without hope" and a pre-sentence report was "positive".

The barrister added: "He is someone who could potentially get back into the professional boxing arena again". The Court heard the defendant potentially also has a job in Scotland.

Judge Broderick said: "Not without some hesitation, because he seems to have a poor attitude towards females, is to address that by way of the suggestion in the pre-sentence report that he would embark on the Probation Order of 18 months with the additional condition and I'm going to combine that to reflect the court's displeasure and previous record with additional Community Service hours."

The judge told Donnelly: "I have viewed the footage and read the statement of complaint from the victim. It is quite clear this was wholly inappropriate behaviour. You were intoxicated but that is no way any excuse. This would have made the victim feel extremely uncomfortable.

"She was in her place of employment dealing with somebody who should not have been on the premises and to be sexually assaulted in the way that you carried out that to her was wholly inappropriate."

He said Donnelly had a previous record involving "a different victim” and “I think that belies a certain attitude that you seem to have when dealing with females".