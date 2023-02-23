Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team have launched an attempted murder investigation following an attack on a police officer in Omagh.

Temporary Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “The serving officer was shot a number of times at a sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, just before 8pm on Wednesday, February 22.

"He has been taken to hospital and is in a critical but stable condition.

"Our investigation is now underway and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened or could help with our enquiries to make contact with police on 101 quoting reference number 1831 of 22/02/23.

Police at the scene after an off-duty PSNI officer was shot in a sports complex in Omagh on Wednesday, February 22.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Members of the public who have any information relating to the incident including photos, CCTV and dashcam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal here.

