One arrest after drugs and ‘large sum of cash’ recovered in Cookstown search

By The Newsroom
Published 11th May 2024, 17:09 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 17:10 BST
A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply after attempting to evade officers in the Cookstown area on Saturday, May 11.

Mid Ulster District Support Team officers arrested the man and located suspected Class A drugs after a stop-and-search.

Inspector Hughes said: “The man, aged in his 20s, was stopped by police after he attempted to evade officers during the early hours of this morning, Saturday 11th May.

“A quantity of suspected Class A drugs were located on the man – along with a large sum of cash as a result of the search.

Police say their investigation is continuing. Photo: National World

“Officers conducted a follow up search at a nearby property and also seized a small quantity of suspected Class A drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply. He was later released on police bail to allow for further enquiries to take place into the investigation.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play. Our investigation is continuing and I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.