Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 32-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences in Portadown.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrest followed a police Air Support unit report of a male acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Churchill Park earlier on Monday, July 22.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “The air observer was able to direct crews into the area resulting in a male being detained and a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs being seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: PSNI

“A 32-year-old male has been arrested for a number of drug related offences and is currently assisting us with our enquiries.

"We will continue to work with the local community to take drugs off our streets. If you have any information that may assist police you can contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”