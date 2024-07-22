One arrest after police Air Support unit spot man acting suspiciously in Portadown
The arrest followed a police Air Support unit report of a male acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Churchill Park earlier on Monday, July 22.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “The air observer was able to direct crews into the area resulting in a male being detained and a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs being seized.
“A 32-year-old male has been arrested for a number of drug related offences and is currently assisting us with our enquiries.
"We will continue to work with the local community to take drugs off our streets. If you have any information that may assist police you can contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”