One arrest after ‘£0.75m’ worth of suspected cocaine seized in INLA-linked investigation in Co Tyrone

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 08:26 GMT
A man has been arrested after police seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £750,000 in Co Tyrone.

The man was arrested after detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating suspected criminal activity linked the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) recovered a quantity of suspected class A drugs following a search of a vehicle in Omagh on Thursday, November 21.

Detective Inspector Pyper said: “Officers conducted a search of a van in the Doogary Road area of Omagh on Thursday morning and recovered suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £750,000.

A police image of items seized during the search. Photo: PSNIA police image of items seized during the search. Photo: PSNI
"A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply. He remains in police custody at this time.”

DI Pyper continued: “We are committed protecting our communities by removing dangerous drugs from our streets.

"This demonstrates the PCTF’s commitment to tackling all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries. Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and we will continue to act on the information you provide us.”

Anyone with information about the use or supply of drugs is asked to contact police on 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

