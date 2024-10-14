Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have recovered drugs worth around £3,000 following searches at two properties in Larne.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drugs were seized after officers on mobile patrol on Saturday (October 12) observed suspicious activity.

In a statement the PSNI said: “A small quantity of drugs were located during a search of a vehicle and its occupants. A 37-year-old male was subsequently arrested for drugs possession and supply offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police carried out searches at two properties. Photo: Pacemaker

"Two properties in Larne were also searched and approximately £3000 of Class A, B and C drugs were located. The 37-year-old male has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

"Officers throughout our district will proactively seek out those suspected of supplying drugs to our communities. This will often be as a result of information provided and concerns raised by members of the public.

“If you have anything you would like to report to us please contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”