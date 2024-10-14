One arrest after ‘£3,000’ drugs seized in Larne searches
The drugs were seized after officers on mobile patrol on Saturday (October 12) observed suspicious activity.
In a statement the PSNI said: “A small quantity of drugs were located during a search of a vehicle and its occupants. A 37-year-old male was subsequently arrested for drugs possession and supply offences.
"Two properties in Larne were also searched and approximately £3000 of Class A, B and C drugs were located. The 37-year-old male has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
"Officers throughout our district will proactively seek out those suspected of supplying drugs to our communities. This will often be as a result of information provided and concerns raised by members of the public.
“If you have anything you would like to report to us please contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”