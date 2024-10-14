One arrest after ‘£3,000’ drugs seized in Larne searches

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Oct 2024, 08:53 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 08:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have recovered drugs worth around £3,000 following searches at two properties in Larne.

The drugs were seized after officers on mobile patrol on Saturday (October 12) observed suspicious activity.

In a statement the PSNI said: “A small quantity of drugs were located during a search of a vehicle and its occupants. A 37-year-old male was subsequently arrested for drugs possession and supply offences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join the hundreds of people who have signed up for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

Police carried out searches at two properties. Photo: PacemakerPolice carried out searches at two properties. Photo: Pacemaker
Police carried out searches at two properties. Photo: Pacemaker

"Two properties in Larne were also searched and approximately £3000 of Class A, B and C drugs were located. The 37-year-old male has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

"Officers throughout our district will proactively seek out those suspected of supplying drugs to our communities. This will often be as a result of information provided and concerns raised by members of the public.

“If you have anything you would like to report to us please contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice