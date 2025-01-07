One arrest after shooting in Newtownabbey
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man was hospitalised after a shooting in the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey.
Cordons were in place as police attended the scene of the incident in the early hours of Tuesday, January 7 .
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted murder.
Police say the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening and an incident update is expected on Tuesday morning.