One arrest after shooting in Newtownabbey

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jan 2025, 08:06 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 08:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man was hospitalised after a shooting in the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey.

Cordons were in place as police attended the scene of the incident in the early hours of Tuesday, January 7 .

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted murder.

Police say the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening and an incident update is expected on Tuesday morning.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice