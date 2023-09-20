One arrest after suspected cocaine with ‘£50k street value’ recovered by police in Draperstown
and live on Freeview channel 276
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Johnstone said: “Our officers carried out a planned search at a residential property in The Orchard area of the town.
“Approximately 1.2kg of suspected class A drugs, namely cocaine, with an estimated street value of £50,000, was seized along with a small amount of suspected class B drugs, electronic devices and assorted drugs-related paraphernalia.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a class B drug. The man remains in custody at this time, assisting with our enquiries.
“This search and arrest demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities across Mid-Ulster safe from this type of criminality.”
Anyone with concerns is asked to contact police on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.