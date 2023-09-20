A man has been arrested after the seizure of a quantity of suspected class A drugs in Draperstown on Tuesday (September 19).

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Johnstone said: “Our officers carried out a planned search at a residential property in The Orchard area of the town.

“Approximately 1.2kg of suspected class A drugs, namely cocaine, with an estimated street value of £50,000, was seized along with a small amount of suspected class B drugs, electronic devices and assorted drugs-related paraphernalia.

Police seized a quantity of suspected class A drugs in Draperstown. Photo by Pacemaker

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a class B drug. The man remains in custody at this time, assisting with our enquiries.

“This search and arrest demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities across Mid-Ulster safe from this type of criminality.”