Register
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

One arrest after suspected cocaine with ‘£50k street value’ recovered by police in Draperstown

A man has been arrested after the seizure of a quantity of suspected class A drugs in Draperstown on Tuesday (September 19).
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Johnstone said: “Our officers carried out a planned search at a residential property in The Orchard area of the town.

“Approximately 1.2kg of suspected class A drugs, namely cocaine, with an estimated street value of £50,000, was seized along with a small amount of suspected class B drugs, electronic devices and assorted drugs-related paraphernalia.

Read More
Man charged after drugs, including cocaine, worth £450 found by PSNI in Waringst...
Police seized a quantity of suspected class A drugs in Draperstown. Photo by PacemakerPolice seized a quantity of suspected class A drugs in Draperstown. Photo by Pacemaker
Police seized a quantity of suspected class A drugs in Draperstown. Photo by Pacemaker
Most Popular

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a class B drug. The man remains in custody at this time, assisting with our enquiries.

“This search and arrest demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities across Mid-Ulster safe from this type of criminality.”

Anyone with concerns is asked to contact police on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.