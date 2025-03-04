A male was arrested after police seized quantities of suspected drugs in Ballymena and Cullybackey.

In a statement on Tuesday (March 4), the PSNI said: “Officers conducted a proactive stop and search of a vehicle and its occupants in the Ballymena area. As a result of the search a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were located and seized.

"A male was subsequently arrested for possession and supply offences. As a result of the arrest, a follow up search of a property in the Cullybackey area was conducted resulting in more Class A drugs being located and seized along with Class B drugs and a significant amount of cash.”

Items seized by police following searches in the Ballymena and Cullybackey areas. Photo provided by PSNI

The male has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police added: “Officers within K District will continue to proactively disrupt those involved in the supply of controlled drugs. If you have any information or concerns regarding drug supply then please contact Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”