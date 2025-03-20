One arrest after teenager hospitalised following Ballycastle assault

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2025, 08:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted in Ballycastle in the early hours of Monday, March 17.

At around 1.40am, officers located a teenage male with injuries to his head and his face in the Castle Street area of the town. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

A male aged in his late teens was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He was later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Enquiries are continuing, and we would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 186 of 17/03/25.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice