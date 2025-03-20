One arrest after teenager hospitalised following Ballycastle assault
At around 1.40am, officers located a teenage male with injuries to his head and his face in the Castle Street area of the town. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.
A male aged in his late teens was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He was later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “Enquiries are continuing, and we would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 186 of 17/03/25.”
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.