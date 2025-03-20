Police are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted in Ballycastle in the early hours of Monday, March 17.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 1.40am, officers located a teenage male with injuries to his head and his face in the Castle Street area of the town. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

A male aged in his late teens was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He was later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Enquiries are continuing, and we would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 186 of 17/03/25.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.