One arrest in relation to investigation into ‘£16,000’ suspected drugs seizure in Carrickfergus
A male was arrested after police seized suspected drugs with a street value of £16,000 in Carrickfergus today (Saturday).
In a statement PSNI Mid and East Antrim said: “Carrickfergus and Larne Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a search following a postal intercept in Carrickfergus today.
"A quantity of suspected Class B drugs were seized with a street value of approximately £16,000. One male has been arrested, interviewed and subsequently bailed for further enquires.”