One beer put Cookstown teenager over the drink-drive limit, court told

A teenage motorist who signalled to go one way and went the other at a road junction, has lost his licence for 12 months on a drink-drive charge.

Eighteen-year-old Caolan Donaghy, from Dirnan Road, Cookstown, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy on a charge of driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath on February 27.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard police were on patrol at High Street, Moneymore, at approximately 2.15am when they observed the incident and stopped the defendant’s car.

Prosecuting counsel said police could smell intoxicating liquor from the vehicle and on speaking to the driver.

Court gavel.

Donaghy was taken to Dungannon police station, where he provided an evidential specimen of breath showing a reading of 49 mcgs, the lawyer said.

A defence solicitor explained that the defendant has been driving for six months.