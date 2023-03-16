Register
One beer put Cookstown teenager over the drink-drive limit, court told

A teenage motorist who signalled to go one way and went the other at a road junction, has lost his licence for 12 months on a drink-drive charge.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:36 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:36 GMT

Eighteen-year-old Caolan Donaghy, from Dirnan Road, Cookstown, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy on a charge of driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath on February 27.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard police were on patrol at High Street, Moneymore, at approximately 2.15am when they observed the incident and stopped the defendant’s car.

Prosecuting counsel said police could smell intoxicating liquor from the vehicle and on speaking to the driver.

Donaghy was taken to Dungannon police station, where he provided an evidential specimen of breath showing a reading of 49 mcgs, the lawyer said.

A defence solicitor explained that the defendant has been driving for six months.

He said the case was “very unusual” in that the defendant had only drank one beer and that had been a number of hours before detection.