One man arrested after Stanley knife brandished in assault on Glider staff member

By The Newsroom
Published 11th May 2024, 12:56 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 12:58 BST
A man has been arrested after a Glider staff member was assaulted and threatened with a Stanley knife.

The incident happened in the Divis Street area of west Belfast on the evening of Friday, May 10.

Inspector McBride said: “A report was received shortly after 9.30pm that a man who had been travelling on a Glider became aggressive towards a male staff member, before lunging at him with a Stanley knife, and threatening him.

“The suspect, who is aged in his 20s, was subsequently arrested by police on suspicion of common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody at this time.”

The incident happened on a Glider in the Divis Street area of west Belfast. Photo contributed by Department for Infrastructure.The incident happened on a Glider in the Divis Street area of west Belfast. Photo contributed by Department for Infrastructure.
The incident happened on a Glider in the Divis Street area of west Belfast. Photo contributed by Department for Infrastructure.

Inspector McBride continued: “Any assault is completely unacceptable, but an attack on a member of staff who is assisting the local community is absolutely abhorrent.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the assault to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1857 10/05/24.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.