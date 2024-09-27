Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist who hit a sped of 107mph has been banned from driving for a month and fined £260.

Emmett O'Donnell (19), of Saul Street in Downpatrick, came to police attention in a Ford Focus at a 70mph zone - the M2 motorway near Antrim town - at 11.50am on June 30 this year.

The vehicle had improper number plates. A prosecutor said the defendant had no previous record.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence lawyer accepted his client had been "going far too fast".

He said the defendant said the improper number plates had been on the car when he bought it.

The defendant was not present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, which heard he is an apprentice plasterer working in England.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said that it was "yet another young man driving in excess of 100mph".