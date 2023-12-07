A motorist who hit a speed of 103mph has been banned from driving for a month and fined £200.

Wojciech Biernacki (44), of King Street in Magherafelt, came to police attention at a 70mph zone - the M22 near Randalstown on October 20 this year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had just bought the BMW X5 vehicle and "foolishly" put his foot down to test it's speed capability.

The lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, it had been a "moment of madness" which his client regrets.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

District Judge Nigel Broderick recognised the licence was important to the defendant for his employment but equally "I have to protect the public and other road users."

He referred to a media report which said 60 people had died on Northern Ireland's roads this year "and that is far too many people".