A motorist caught speeding at 62mph in a 30mph zone has been banned from driving for a month and fined £200.

Barry Gillen (39), of Hedgelea Grove, Newtownabbey, committed the offence at Randalstown's Portglenone Road on December 20 last year.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was unfamiliar with the road; had not seen speed signs and a display on his vehicle's internal computer "indicated he was still in a national speed limit zone".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

District Judge Nigel Broderick said if a pedestrian is hit at such a speed in a 30 zone "the chances of survival or avoiding serious injury are significantly reduced".