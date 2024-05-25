One-month ban for Newtownabbey motorist caught speeding
and live on Freeview channel 276
Barry Gillen (39), of Hedgelea Grove, Newtownabbey, committed the offence at Randalstown's Portglenone Road on December 20 last year.
A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was unfamiliar with the road; had not seen speed signs and a display on his vehicle's internal computer "indicated he was still in a national speed limit zone".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said if a pedestrian is hit at such a speed in a 30 zone "the chances of survival or avoiding serious injury are significantly reduced".
The judge said the ban was "as much to deter others as to punish you".