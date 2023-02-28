Police have been given another month to submit all forensic evidence against a trained martial artist accused of choking a man to death.

A judge set the deadline for any outstanding material in the prosecution of Mark Doak, 25, on a current charge of murdering Ryan McNab.

Mr McNab, 31, was found dead at the defendant’s flat on October 21 last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doak, of Barna Square in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey, claims he performed a wrestling-style hold on the father-of-one after being struck with a glass bottle.

Ryan McNab

A previous court heard he phoned the Ambulance Service to report that he had choked Mr McNab to death in an act of self-defence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doak followed instructions on how to perform emergency resuscitation attempts until police arrived and took over CPR attempts on the alleged victim.

The defendant was treated in hospital for his own injuries before being taken into custody for questioning.

During interviews he claimed the two men scuffled on the floor after he had been attacked first.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doak told police he put Mr McNab in a wrestling-type hold in a bid to incapacitate him, it was previously disclosed, and kept him in it until he stopped moving.

He insisted there was never any intention to kill and he raised the alarm once he realised Mr McNab was not breathing.

The accused, described as proficient in martial arts, was granted bail last December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At a review hearing on Tuesday, Belfast Magistrates Court was told one forensic result remains outstanding.

A Crown lawyer added some “evidential phone material” is still awaited.