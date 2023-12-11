Register
One month driving ban for care worker

A care worker who had been on nine penalty points has been banned from driving for a month and fined £300 after police saw her using a hand-held mobile phone whilst driving at Church Street in Ballymena.
Published 11th Dec 2023, 15:48 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 15:48 GMT
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court.Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court.Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Maureen McGurk (55), of Duneoin Road near Cullybackey, was detected on September 29 this year. Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard the defendant told police a colleague had phoned her to "pick up extra calls".

The court heard the defendant could not be issued with a fixed penalty as she had nine penalty points on her licence at the time.

A defence solicitor handed in a reference. He said the defendant works as a community carer. When a patient is discharged from hospital she helps provide care in people's homes for a number of weeks.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "It is a very foolish thing to do, when you are sitting on nine points, to pick up a phone when you are driving."