One month driving ban for care worker
Maureen McGurk (55), of Duneoin Road near Cullybackey, was detected on September 29 this year. Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard the defendant told police a colleague had phoned her to "pick up extra calls".
The court heard the defendant could not be issued with a fixed penalty as she had nine penalty points on her licence at the time.
A defence solicitor handed in a reference. He said the defendant works as a community carer. When a patient is discharged from hospital she helps provide care in people's homes for a number of weeks.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "It is a very foolish thing to do, when you are sitting on nine points, to pick up a phone when you are driving."