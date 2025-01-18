Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motorist on nine penalty points has been banned from driving for a month and fined £500 after being detected using a hand-held mobile phone whilst at the wheel.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Clarke (49), of Lisboy Road near Dunloy, committed the offence at the Frosses Road between Ballymena and Ballymoney on April 23 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police saw the defendant driving an Audi A4. He had a "mobile phone close to his mouth" and his "lips were moving".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was offered a fixed penalty but that could not be taken up as he already had nine penalty points.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence solicitor said the defendant had received an "emergency call" in connection with his work on April 23.

The lawyer said the defendant was not present in court on Thursday as he owns a laundry business which had been "extensively damaged" by fire in recent days. The court heard the nine penalty points will remain on the defendant's licence.