Opportunistic thief walked out of store after snatching iPhone 14 from display

An opportunistic thief who snatched an iPhone 14 from its display in Tesco Dungannon, was given a one-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, at the local magistrates court on Friday.

Jonas Gubaras from Melissa Terrace, Coalisland, pleaded guilty to stealing the iPhone, valued £2,000, on March 24.

District Judge Peter Magill told the 47-year-old that he was “never going to get away with it as the tags were on it.”

Prosecuting counsel told the court the incident happened around 7.30pm, as the staff were putting the phones away.

Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said Gubaras was spotted putting an iPhone 14 into his pocket and leaving the store without making a payment.

Staff later located him standing outside waiting for a taxi and police were called and he was arrested, counsel added, who said the iPhone was recovered.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had worked as a cleaner but was not presently in work.

