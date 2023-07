Around £45,000 in cash, five kilo of hand-rolling tobacco and 1,800 cigarettes have been seized in Newtownabbey by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch.

A portion of the five kilos of hand-rolling tobacco seized by police. Submitted by the PSNI

Other items were taken away for examination after a search was carried out a property in the Mayfield area on Wednesday morning (July 26).

Detective Sergeant Murphy said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we remain dedicated to keeping people safe.

