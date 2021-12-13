Ouarry worker intends to do 20-mile round trip to work by bike after road ban

James Morton Robinson (39), of Kylemore Gardens, Larne, had ‘written off’ his car when he crashed after he ‘clipped’ a kerb on October 27 this year.

Police were tasked to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision at 11.30pm at the Coast Road, Larne, and they stopped the defendant walking along the road.

He admitted he had been driving and had crashed.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant had been for drinks after work and thought he was fit to drive.