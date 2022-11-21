Police across the Causeway Coast and Glens district will be participating in the UK-wide Op Drive Insured campaign this week.

PSNI Superintendent Gary Busch said: “Our preliminary figures indicate that between 1st January and 15th November this year, we have already seized 1,408 vehicles for being driven with no insurance on roads across Northern Ireland.

“At one end of the spectrum, we have detected drivers who have assumed their insurance will auto renew, or that their comprehensive insurance policy covers driving other vehicles. Other drivers have been detected using their vehicle for for business or reward purposes, some have ‘simply forgotten’ to renew policies, so it is critically important that all drivers check they have the appropriate insurance cover in place before they take to the road.

“At the other end of the spectrum, some uninsured drivers we have detected are those who have carried out other motoring offences, or have been criminals engaged in illegal activity.

Between 21st and 27th November, across Northern Ireland, police will be participating in the UK-wide Op Drive Insured campaign, which is supported by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB).

“Any police officer can stop a vehicle, and perform a series of checks at the roadside to see if it is insured. Where they reasonably suspect there is no insurance cover in place, they can seize the vehicle.

"Our message is very clear. Check you have the correct insurance in place before you take to the roads. When we detect an uninsured driver, the vehicle will be seized on the spot and they will face the full rigour of the law."

