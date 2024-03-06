Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Details were given to Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Jiabao Hu (22), with an address listed as Vine Street in Liverpool, appeared via video link from prison where he has been on remand. He had the assistance of an interpreter at court.

The defendant is accused of possessing cannabis with intent to supply on December 12 last year. During a bail application, a police officer said airport workers at Belfast International Airport were unloading luggage from a flight from Birmingham and detected a "strong smell of cannabis" coming from two suitcases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police found 14 vacuum bags containing 14 kilos of herbal cannabis with an "uppermost value of £210,000 and the wholesale value was £84,000," an officer told the court.

Cannabis was located in suitcases at Belfast International Airport, court told. Photo by Google

The defendant told police he lived in Liverpool and was a computer science student at a university in Birmingham. He said he "made a friend" through a Chinese social media app who asked him to collect "two suitcases of counterfeit watches and handbags from Coventry and take them to Northern Ireland" and he would be paid £500 and expenses.

An officer told the court the defendant claimed he did not know there was herbal cannabis in the cases and had "no knowledge" of drugs. The defendant told police that upon arrival in Northern Ireland he was to receive a phone call from "persons unknown" about where to leave the suitcases.

The officer said the defendant provided PIN codes to police for his devices and the contents of the phone have still to be examined and it is "1,123 in the queue". The policeman added that a forensic report was due regarding possible DNA on the drugs packaging.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard the defendant had no convictions in the UK. The officer objected to bail saying there was a risk the defendant would not turn up for trial. He described the accused as a "low level courier for an organised crime network".

The policeman said £210,000 was "quite a substantial drug debt that he is probably going to owe to someone" and there was a fear he could "engage in criminality to recoup that debt".

A defence lawyer said the defendant is an "international student from China" who instructed he had no record there and had fully co-operated with police in Northern Ireland. He said it appeared there was a "triable issue" in the case.

Refusing bail, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defence were concerned about a delay in the case but he said he was not satisfied there had been a significant delay.