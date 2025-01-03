Over-the-limit Antrim motorist had 'difficulty applying handbrake'

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jan 2025
An over-the-limit driver had difficulty applying the handbrake after being stopped by police, a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Shea McAuley (18), of Milltown Lodge in Antrim town, was detected in the Doury Road area of Ballymena on December 9 last year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 2, he pleaded guilty.

A prosecutor said police spotted a Mercedes A Class swerving and driving on central chevrons at 10.45pm on Monday December 9.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
The court was told the defendant had slurred speech and his eyes were glazed.

When taken to Antrim Police Station the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 67 - the legal limit is 35. The defendant had only passed his test in August.

He has been banned from driving for a year; fined £400; and he will have to re-sit his test to get back on the roads.

