Over-the-limit Armagh motorist claimed he had driven to get away from a 'fight'

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 19th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
A motorist with drink taken claimed he had only driven to get away from an area where there was a "fight which he had absolutely nothing to do with".

Details were given at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, regarding Aaron O'Malley (28), with an address listed as Mullacreevie Park in Armagh city.

He admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath in Antrim town on June 8 this year.

The court was told police responded to an incident in Antrim town centre and they were told a van had driven off from the area.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

Police followed and when they spoke to the defendant there was a smell of intoxicating liquor and he was unsteady on his feet.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 62 - the legal limit is 35. The defendant had no record.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £250.

