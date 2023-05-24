A drink driver was swerving over the road whilst driving with no lights on and airbags deployed, a court heard.

Ryan Comins (27), of Ballynure Road, Ballyclare, came to police attention at 10.30pm on April 14 this year in the Dunadry area of County Antrim.

He admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol; using a Mini without insurance and aggravated taking of a vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 77 - the legal limit is 35.

Ballymena courthouse.

The defendant told police the airbags deployed when he crashed into a wall but that he "just wanted to get home" and he had been stopped by police a short distance later.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the vehicle belonged to the defendant's flat mate and had been taken without permission.