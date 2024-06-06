Over-the-limit Ballynure motorist crashed into an electric box near his home
Brian Magee (68), of Belfast Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath on February 16 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told a BMW was found locked at the side of the road following the collision.
Officers had gone to the defendant's home and he confirmed he had been driving and had crashed "due to being distracted".
The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 46 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had thought he was okay to drive and had more drink when he returned home because he was "badly shook up".
The barrister said the defendant had been on a trip to get "groceries".
The defendant, who was not in court, was banned from driving for a year and was fined £250.