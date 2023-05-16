Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Over the limit Belfast man drove after 'row with his wife'

A Belfast man has been disqualified from driving for a year after admitting to a drinking driving charge.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 16th May 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:33 BST

Martin McCrory, 36, whose address was given as Norglen Gardens in Belfast, was stopped by police at Boomer’s Way in Lisburn on April 10 at 1.10am.

The court heard that police observed the defendant driving from the Stewartstown Road, to the McKinstry Road, before stopping him at Boomer’s Way.

The police noted a smell of liquor and a breath test gave a reading of 56 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, which is in excess of the legal limit of 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Most Popular
Lisburn courthouse. Pic by GoogleLisburn courthouse. Pic by Google
Lisburn courthouse. Pic by Google

Defence told the court McCrory had a row with his wife that night and left the home without realising he was over the legal limit.

Defence added: “His wife was concerned he might attempt self harm and contacted the police.”

District Judge Rosie Watters banned the defendant from driving for 12 months and imposed a fine of £250.