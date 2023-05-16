A Belfast man has been disqualified from driving for a year after admitting to a drinking driving charge.

Martin McCrory, 36, whose address was given as Norglen Gardens in Belfast, was stopped by police at Boomer’s Way in Lisburn on April 10 at 1.10am.

The court heard that police observed the defendant driving from the Stewartstown Road, to the McKinstry Road, before stopping him at Boomer’s Way.

The police noted a smell of liquor and a breath test gave a reading of 56 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, which is in excess of the legal limit of 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence told the court McCrory had a row with his wife that night and left the home without realising he was over the legal limit.

Defence added: “His wife was concerned he might attempt self harm and contacted the police.”