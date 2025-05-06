Over-the-limit Bellaghy motorist 'swerved into car park' in attempt to evade police checkpoint in Toomebridge
It was around midnight on April 12 this year.
Rory Kearney (27), of Killyberry Road, Bellaghy, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday and admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath.
He had an alcohol in breath reading of 60 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence barrister said the defendant was at home. He had taken some drink and had no intention of going out but received a phone call from a friend asking for a lift home and "very stupidly" he agreed to that.
The lawyer said the defendant's behaviour at the checkpoint had also been "rather stupid" but had been "motivated by fear".
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and has been fined £300.