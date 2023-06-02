A businesswoman who put her Maserati car on its side after crashing into a field has pleaded guilty to being in charge with excess alcohol in breath.

Nicole Gordon (32), of Dromore Road, Ballynahinch, committed the offence at Steeple Road near Antrim town on May 8 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police received a report of a single vehicle collision and found that a red Maserati "appeared to have crashed through the gate of a field and was lying on its off-side".

An upset female was sitting on the grass beside the car. The keys were in the ignition and nobody else was present.

The defendant failed a preliminary breath test and when brought to a police station she had an alcohol in breath reading of 94 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence barrister said the defendant owns her own cosmetics business and drives all over Northern Ireland "delivering products and doing sales".

He said the defendant had been with a friend for drinks and the next day, around 11am, she thought she was ok to drive.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant could have been charged with driving with excess alcohol.

He took into account her clear record and guilty plea. He said the aggravating features were the "high reading" and the collision.