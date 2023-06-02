Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Over-the-limit businesswoman's Maserati ended up on side in a field

A businesswoman who put her Maserati car on its side after crashing into a field has pleaded guilty to being in charge with excess alcohol in breath.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 08:33 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 08:34 BST

Nicole Gordon (32), of Dromore Road, Ballynahinch, committed the offence at Steeple Road near Antrim town on May 8 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police received a report of a single vehicle collision and found that a red Maserati "appeared to have crashed through the gate of a field and was lying on its off-side".

An upset female was sitting on the grass beside the car. The keys were in the ignition and nobody else was present.

Most Popular
Editorial image.Editorial image.
Editorial image.

The defendant failed a preliminary breath test and when brought to a police station she had an alcohol in breath reading of 94 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence barrister said the defendant owns her own cosmetics business and drives all over Northern Ireland "delivering products and doing sales".

He said the defendant had been with a friend for drinks and the next day, around 11am, she thought she was ok to drive.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant could have been charged with driving with excess alcohol.

He took into account her clear record and guilty plea. He said the aggravating features were the "high reading" and the collision.

Banning the defendant from driving for nine months and fining her £300, the judge said: "You were relatively lucky that you weren't injured or nobody else was injured."

Related topics:Maserati