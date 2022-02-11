Over-the-limit camper van driver hit wheelie bin in Larne

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Stephen McCormick, or Riverside, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath on January 6 this year.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 86 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor said it was a “morning after” incident when the defendant felt he was ok to drive.

The lawyer said the defendant was “very remorseful and embarrassed” and said it was his “first time in his life in court in this capacity”.

The solicitor said the defendant had “touched his own bin which was actually in his own driveway with the intention of moving it out of the road”.