Over-the-limit Crumlin motorist claimed he 'blacked out'

An over-the-limit motorist who collided with parked vehicles in the Co Antrim village of Crumlin claimed he "blacked out".
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 16:07 BST

Eamon Francis McKeown (53), of St John's Close in Crumlin, admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol; driving without due care and attention and failing to stop, remain and report collisions on May 2 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant's vehicle struck a parked car, a bollard and another vehicle.

Police found the defendant "slumped on a settee" at his home. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 77 - the legal limit is 35.

The case was heard at Antrim Magisrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magisrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker
The defendant said after having two bottles of wine he "blacked out" and couldn't remember driving or being involved in collisions.

A defence solicitor said the defendant was relieved there had been no injuries. The defendant was banned from driving for 18 months and was fined £400.