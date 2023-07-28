Eamon Francis McKeown (53), of St John's Close in Crumlin, admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol; driving without due care and attention and failing to stop, remain and report collisions on May 2 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant's vehicle struck a parked car, a bollard and another vehicle.
Police found the defendant "slumped on a settee" at his home. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 77 - the legal limit is 35.
The defendant said after having two bottles of wine he "blacked out" and couldn't remember driving or being involved in collisions.
A defence solicitor said the defendant was relieved there had been no injuries. The defendant was banned from driving for 18 months and was fined £400.