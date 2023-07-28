An over-the-limit motorist who collided with parked vehicles in the Co Antrim village of Crumlin claimed he "blacked out".

Eamon Francis McKeown (53), of St John's Close in Crumlin, admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol; driving without due care and attention and failing to stop, remain and report collisions on May 2 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant's vehicle struck a parked car, a bollard and another vehicle.

Police found the defendant "slumped on a settee" at his home. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 77 - the legal limit is 35.

The case was heard at Antrim Magisrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

The defendant said after having two bottles of wine he "blacked out" and couldn't remember driving or being involved in collisions.